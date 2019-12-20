James Cameron negotiates the Avatar re-release in theaters

Share it:

The competition that Disney maintains with Disney to see if a Disney movie manages to win the title of the highest grossing film in the history of cinema is not over. James Cameron now tells us that negotiations are underway so that Avatar Go back to theaters before the sequels premiere.

When they asked the director if he believed that Avatar would overcome the Avengers box office: Endgame (a film that had to be re-released shortly after leaving the rooms precisely to overcome Avatar) he replied that "it is unavoidable. But let's let Avengers: Endgame have its moment and let's celebrate that people keep going to the movies".

"I see it as a good sasapland. I was really worried if all these new streaming services and the different ways in which people can consume movies right now prevented the premiere of a new Avatar – although it was better than the first one and had greater reception – could never get the same Box office milestones. At least now we know that this is possible in cinema. That gives me courage to move on".

Be that as it may, those responsible for Avatar say that if you return the original movie to theaters it will only be to try to generate prior interest in the saga before one of the sequels is released.

