James Bond movie was delayed due to coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The release of the James Bond movie "No Time To Die" was delayed several months due to global concerns about the coronavirus.

MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the film will be delayed from its premiere in April to November 2020.

The announcement cited the consideration of the world theater market in the decision to delay the release of the film. "No Time To Die" will now hit theaters in the United Kingdom on November 12 and worldwide on November 25.

Bond films get a significant portion of their profits from international markets. The last film, "Specter," raised more than $ 679 million from foreign cinemas in 2015, with more than $ 84 million of that total coming from China.

Concerns had already been brewing around the impending release and the global outbreak. Advertising plans in China, Japan and South Korea had been previously canceled. And on Monday, the popular James Bond MI6-HQ fan site published an open letter to producers urging them to delay the release of the film.

"It's time to put public health above marketing launch schedules and the cost of canceling advertising events," the letter said.

The premieres and the production of Hollywood films have already been affected by the outbreak. Last week, Paramount Pictures stopped production of the seventh movie "Mission: Impossible", which was scheduled to be filmed in Venice, Italy. The study also postponed the Chinese launch of "Sonic the Hedgehog."

The coronavirus outbreak emerged in China and has spread worldwide. In total, more than 94,000 people have contracted the virus worldwide, with more than 3,200 deaths.