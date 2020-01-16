James Bond can be of any ethnicity, but not a woman, according to its producer

Share it:

For years Barbara Broccoli has been the main responsible for caring for and evolving the franchise James bond, so he wanted to establish the rules when selecting a new face for the agent. According to his statements 007 can be of any ethnicity, but not a woman.

"It can be any color, but it is a man. I think we should create a new character for a woman. A strong character I am not particularly interested in giving him a male character and putting a woman to interpret it. I think the woman is more interesting than that".

This was said in a report by Variety where it is also clarified that her half-brother Michael G. Wilson and she, who have the last word in everything related to James Bond, have received proposals to change James Bond's face in the future by Daniel Craig himself. They explained that when they sasaplanded Daniel Craig they did it feeling that it could represent one more version "realistic"de Bong able to reflect the problems of the 21st Century.

"Obviously the world has changed. We had 9/11 and the stakes were high, we felt we needed a more realistic bond. I bring fresh blood to the character. In the novel Bond is a silhouette. Daniel gave him depth and inner life. We were looking for the hero of the 21st century and that is what he offered us. Bleeds cries it's very contemporary".

No time to die will be Craig's last movie as Bond. Although this we should take it with some reluctance if we take into account that the actor said to be "would cut the veins"rather than Bond again after Specter.

There were certain rumors about giving Idris Elba the role in the past, but the actor himself clarified that he was not interested in the role in any way.