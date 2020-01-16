         "James Bond can be any color but he is a man." 007 producers refuse to exchange Daniel Craig for an actress

Share it:

There are only a few months left before James bond Go back to the billboards with your 25th adventure, 'No time to die'. Except great surprise, it will be the last installment for its protagonist, Daniel Craig, so the conversations and rumors about who should replace him do not stop. It has long been insisted that it is time to turn the saga and not repeat with another white actor.

Bond will not change sex

Interestingly, in the new film an agent 007, woman and black, is played by Lashana Lynch. It has been clarified that the actress will not take over from Craig and everything seems to be a humorous response to the debate about Bond's future face. In an interview for Variety, the producer and co-owner of the franchise Barbara Broccoli He referred to this debate and contributed his opinion: "(Bond) it can be any color, but it is a man ".

Daniel Craig, Cary Fukunaga and Lashana Lynch on the set

"I think we should be creating new characters for women: strong female characters. I am not particularly interested in taking a male character and that a woman interprets it. I think women are much more interesting than that, "says Broccoli. It is the same view expressed by Rachel Weisz a couple of years ago (married, as you know, to Craig):" Women are really fascinating and interesting, and they should have their own stories. "

For its part, the other owner and main producer of the saga, Michael G. Wilson, confirms that they will expand the casting of the next James Bond to take into account a greater number of candidates; that is, not only English with light skin. "You think of him being from Britain or the Commonwealth, but Britain is a very diverse place"Wilson notes. Do you have any favorites?

The 25th film of 007 premieres in theaters next April 2. For now, in the absence of knowing who will replace Daniel Craig, the latest news about the franchise is musical: Hans Zimmer will compose the soundtrack of 'No Time to Die' while Billie Eilish will sing the central theme.