James Bond And The New Omega Watch For No Time To Die

February 7, 2020
Lisa Durant
In 1995, an alliance began between the best known secret agent and the watch company Omega. It was in 'GoldenEye' when this firm, which is owned by Swatch Group, became the supplier of watches that would look flagrant on his wrist James bond since then. From that union a parallel business based on collections limited inspired by 007 that have become the desire of any collector. But let's not deviate from the subject and talk about the new collaboration that we will see in the next Bond universe movie: 'No time to die'.

Omega He has revealed what the piece we will see in the 25th James Bond movie, which opens next April. It is a new 'Seamaster Diver 300M 007', an aquatic model that was first introduced in 1993 and has all the functionalities that an agent may need in his action adventures. What's more, his own Daniel Craig It helped in the design.

"Receiving an Omega watch for use in a movie is a big problem, anyway," Craig said during a press conference just before the presentation of the model. His favorite Bond watch, before this, of course, was the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M watch he used in 'Casino Royale', which the brand gave him. “I thought that could be the last movie (Bond) I made, so I thought,‘ Ah! At least I have a watch! ", Robb Report has collected.

imageOmega

Given the stratospheric prices of these watches, this model is around 8,000 dollars, the Swiss house has wanted the rest of mortals to get a model, and therefore has announced that it will launch a collection of six colorful watches which responds to different credit titles or works of art of some of the most famous titles in the saga and will have a more affordable price. Thus, for example, there will be a tribute to Dr No, another to the posters that Robert McGinnes designed for 'In the service of his Majesty' or a model with spades, rhombuses, clovers or hearts in the box in homage to 'Casino Royale'.

