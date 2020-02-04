James Bond Also Wants To Be David Schwimmer, From Friends

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Once the premiere of 'James Bond: No time to die' arrives it will be the last time we see Daniel Craig Giving life to the classic agent. The big question is: who will be your worthy successor? There are many names that have been considered, from Idris Elba to Tom Hiddleston. But what had we not thought of David Schwimmer, the mythical Ross in 'Friends'?

Although at first sight this proposition sounds somewhat jarring, in reality the actor will soon debut in the world of espionage with a sitcom called 'Intelligence'. In this fiction Schwimmer will be an agent of the American National Security Agency that arrives in the United Kingdom to create a unit of cybercrimes. To carry out such a mission, he will have the help of analyst Joseph (Nick Mohammed). The series will debut on Sky on February 21.

Schwimmer has revealed that he would never say no if the opportunity arose to be the next James Bond in the mythical franchise. "If you offered to play James Bond – something that wouldn't happen even in a million years – of course I would take the opportunity," the actor said in an interview with GQ Magazine. Although he added that the tone would be slightly different: "It would really be ridiculous comedy"And incidentally, he commented that another member of the cast of 'Friends' would be a good spy: Lisa Kudrow. And the mythical Phoebe "you never know when she is lying. She also has a twin sister, so they could be exchanged."