James Bond actor declares he wanted to play Superman or Spider-Man

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Few characters have managed to have a film career as extensive as that of James Bond. The most recent interpreter for Agent 007, Daniel Craig, has confessed that this role was never his dream, something that has greatly surprised fans of the actor and character.

During this time leading up to the release of 007: No Time to Die, the farewell to Daniel Craig in the shoes of James Bond, the British actor has offered a series of statements for Metro magazine. In them, Craig tells us that his childhood dream would have been very different.

"People always say to me, 'You must have dreamed of playing James Bond when you were a kid.' The answer is no, "said the actor." I never did. I dreamed of being all kinds of other things: Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy. But Bond not so much, which seems ironic now … I've been lucky to get one of the best movie roles. I have no problem playing Bond. " The actor also claims that he is able to adapt to all kinds of roles after his time in the 007 franchise.

No time to die has been postponed until next November of this year, specifically until November 12 for the United Kingdom, and November 25 for the rest of the world. This has been caused by the pandemic that we are suffering due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

The film industry has suffered a hard knock In this sense, since movie theaters have closed to prevent the spread of the virus and many productions and premieres have been delayed. To help cope with this hard blow, the streaming giant Netflix has created a $ 100 million relief fund that it will distribute among the workers most affected by this crisis.