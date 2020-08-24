James Bond, a new look at Rami Malek’s villain in No Time To Die

Share it:

By now we should have known already No Time To Die but the health emergency of recent months has inevitably also affected the distribution of the new film in the James Bond franchise. Not much new information about the film has recently been published but the official Instagram page has proposed a new image of Rami Malek.

On the account was posted a photo of the villain played by the Bohemian Rhapsody star, with the caption:“Are you ready to meet Safin (Rami Malek) in No Time To Die?”.

This is not the first publicly distributed image of the character, as it was released in February the first official photo of Safin, but fans were waiting for another image of the character, defined as ‘unique’ and ‘complex’ by Malek himself.

“Daniel Craig calls him ‘misunderstood’. But I had an amazing time, head to head with Daniel, he’s a consummate professional. What’s really special is, you see these movies, and I love Bond movies, but the first day , going to the set, in front of the camera … I actually enjoyed a version of Broadway of him, sitting in the front seat and watching Bond in the front row. I had to take a second to step back and say ‘What’s the my first line? ‘”.

The No Time To Die cast also includes Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw e Jeffrey Wright.

