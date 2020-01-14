Jakupovic withdraws from the Australian Open after a coughing attack caused by smoke

The high levels of air pollution that are recorded this Monday in Melbourne as a result of the forest fires that plague Australia are affecting the celebration of the Australian Tennis Open.

The Serbian tennis player Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire due to a severe coughing attack during a game of the previous phase of the championship, before serving and when he was winning the match he played in Melbourne Park against the Swiss Stefanie Vogele.

Jakupovic, who had requested medical assistance for respiratory problems during the match, fell to his knees at the end of the second set, could not resume the game and needed help to leave the court.

On the AirVisual portal, which measures the quality of air in the world, some areas of Melbourne reached "risky" pollution levels with a concentration in the air of up to 361 PM2.5 particles, related to the development of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, according to the World Health Organization.

Other tennis players, such as Canada's Eugenie Bouchard or China Xiandi You, were also affected by the poor air quality recorded by Melbourne, local media said.

The city authorities, capital of the state of Victoria, forced to close outdoor swimming pools and some beaches, in addition to canceling the day of horse racing, among other measures.

Australia lives the longest forest fire season in its modern history, in which a total of 27 people have died to date and an area equivalent to Ireland has been burned.

Since they started last September, it is estimated that one billion wild animals could have perished from the fires.