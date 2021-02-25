Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun: Aoi inspira una figura Nendoroid

The company Good Smile Company announced the launch of a figure Nendoroid character-based Aoi Hinami from the animated adaptation of the light novels Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun (Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki) for the month of September 2021.





From the popular anime series currently on the air comes the perfect heroine Aoi Hinami, the female lead of the franchise. Being adapted to the deformed and small style of the Nendoroid figures, Aoi includes interchangeable facial expressions to adapt and recreate all kinds of situations shown in the series. Also included is a hand pointing with the finger to imitate his characteristic phrase and pose of «Exactly!».

The product is 100mm high, will be priced at 5,200 yen (approximately $ 50), and is available for pre-order on the official dealer site (link) in the period from February 25 to April 8 of this year.

Sobre Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun

It is a series of light novels written by Yuuki Yaku and illustrated by Fly, which are published through the publishing label Gagaga Bunko from the publisher Shogakukan since May 2016. The publisher published the eighth compilation volume in October 2019, followed by volume “8.5” on April 17 in Japan.

A twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios Project No.9, under the direction of Shinsuke Yanagi and scripts written by Fumihiko Shimo, has been broadcast in Japan since last January 8, with Funimation in charge of its global distribution.

© Yuki Yaku Shogakukan / “Weak character Tomozaki-kun” production committee