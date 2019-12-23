Jake Cannavale (The Mandalorian) considers Star Wars 9 the worst film in the franchise

Share it:

The actor Jake Cannavale plays Toro Calican in The Mandalorian, which does not prevent him from speaking openly about what he thinks of other license products such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Cannavale commented recently that the tape directed by J.J. Abrams seems the worst Star Wars movie ever. In his Instagram stories he told what he had thought about the recent premiere:

"Now I am at the Star Wars universe! So I can't say anything bad about Episode IX? Incorrect. The rise of Skywalker is by far the worst movie in the Star Wars universe. A fucking and absolute failure. He went to see her last night and I'm still angry today. It has turned the entire trilogy into something useless. There are more holes than script. The amount of "by the way" is to get angry. The rise of Skywalker (a stupid title, by the way) is worse than The Phantom Menace and The Last Jedi Together. Prove me wrong".

It is quite likely that we will never see Cannavale again in a production related to Star Wars or Disney, but the actor has shown that he is not tied to any work to the point of having to shut up what he thinks of the franchises with which he has grown and whose address does not share. Its forms, of course, are something else.

