Jaimie Alexander hints at Sif's return in the Loki series for Disney +

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Jamie Alexander is the actress who gave life to Lady sif in Thor's movies. A few months ago we learned that she was very willing to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but would it be in Loki or Thor: Love and Thunder?

According to the ComicBook website, the actress made a live through her personal account of Instagram in which he mentioned that he was working on a project of which could not talk.

"Yes, once I was able to do it and I may have to do it again in the future, so I hope I haven't lost that gift," Alexander told a fan in response to a question. "What am I working on now? I wish I could tell you, but it would probably cease to exist, don't you think? If I told you what I have to do, so I can't tell you, but thanks for asking anyway," the end actress.

Which makes suspicions jump towards Loki, not Thor: Love and Thunder. The series based on the adventures of the god of deception is already in production. His story will revolve around the alternative timeline we saw in Avengers: Endgame where Loki escaped with the Teseracto in his possession.

Alexander has sasaplanded for one more season of Blindspot of the NBC, which will be broadcast this summer. If this series coincides in production with Loki, it will mean that Sif's return could happen in Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film of the thunder god of Marvel.

Will we see Lady Sif again at UCM? It is very possible that yes. She was one of the characters who ended up reduced to ashes after the click of Thanos in Infinity War, but after the events of Endgame, see how he sows the discord between Thor and Jane Foster I could give some drama the fourth installment of the Thor saga.