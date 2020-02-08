General News

 Jaimie Alexander could have advanced his return as Sif

February 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Sif in Thor: The Dark World (2013)

The actress Jaimie Alexander made a live on Instagram the other day leaving us apparently an allusion to Sif, the Asgardian who played in the first two films of Thor and even in the series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”. We haven't known anything about Alexander's possible participation in the UCM for a long time, since his busy schedule prevented him from returning to "Thor: Ragnarok", but in January 2019 there were rumors of a possible Sif series for Disney +.

Although the idea of ​​a series dedicated to the Asgardian has been diluted with the months, in its last direct it has made reference as we say to the character. Everything has happened when asked if he was able to ride a horse while holding a sword to which she replied: “A while ago I could do it and I may have to do it again in the future”. It clearly hints at that little scene in "Thor: The Dark World". When asked about the project he is currently immersed in, he replied that could not say anything.

This does not necessarily mean anything, and still involved as a protagonist in the series "Blindspot" It seems unlikely that he could have time to get involved in a production like that of a Disney + series, but Sif fans have received his words with great enthusiasm.

READ:   Poison, no. 14

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.