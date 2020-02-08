 Jaimie Alexander could have advanced his return as Sif

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The actress Jaimie Alexander made a live on Instagram the other day leaving us apparently an allusion to Sif, the Asgardian who played in the first two films of Thor and even in the series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”. We haven't known anything about Alexander's possible participation in the UCM for a long time, since his busy schedule prevented him from returning to "Thor: Ragnarok", but in January 2019 there were rumors of a possible Sif series for Disney +.

Although the idea of ​​a series dedicated to the Asgardian has been diluted with the months, in its last direct it has made reference as we say to the character. Everything has happened when asked if he was able to ride a horse while holding a sword to which she replied: “A while ago I could do it and I may have to do it again in the future”. It clearly hints at that little scene in "Thor: The Dark World". When asked about the project he is currently immersed in, he replied that could not say anything.

This does not necessarily mean anything, and still involved as a protagonist in the series "Blindspot" It seems unlikely that he could have time to get involved in a production like that of a Disney + series, but Sif fans have received his words with great enthusiasm.