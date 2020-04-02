TV Shows

Jailyne Ojeda drives her fans crazy dancing band

April 2, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Mochitense model Jailyne Ojeda taught her best dance steps on social networks, where she recorded a video for TikTok, the application of the moment, to the rhythm of band music.

Ojeda, who has lived in the United States for years, shared a video where he uses the joke of "Your Uber has arrived", a very popular one in the application and ends with a dance in the style of the band demonstrating its Sinaloan roots.

As usual, her followers made the video achieve 700,000 reactions, something very common among her publications, since she is one of the most popular models in the United States.

"You look beautiful as always", "Every time I see you more beautiful", "What a funny time I like your sense of humor", "I hope that uber gets here and touches me", "What a beautiful young lady, greetings" , is read between the comments.

The curvy model was recently exposed on the networks when she published an old photoshoot where she was 14 years old and started her modeling career and, according to an Instagram account, had edited her photos to show off impossible attributes.

READ:  Despite Covid-19 quarantine, Demi Lovato to give live show

Jailyne Ojeda is the sensation in networks, since with her publications she constantly leaves more than one of her fans open-mouthed, she has 11 and a half million followers on Instagram and on YouTube with more than 55 thousand.

In addition to being a creditor of great beauty, she maintains a dazzling physique and her attributes draw a lot of attention, because they are very pronounced and she constantly boasts them on social networks.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.