Jailyne Ojeda drives her fans crazy dancing band

The Mochitense model Jailyne Ojeda taught her best dance steps on social networks, where she recorded a video for TikTok, the application of the moment, to the rhythm of band music.

Ojeda, who has lived in the United States for years, shared a video where he uses the joke of "Your Uber has arrived", a very popular one in the application and ends with a dance in the style of the band demonstrating its Sinaloan roots.

As usual, her followers made the video achieve 700,000 reactions, something very common among her publications, since she is one of the most popular models in the United States.

"You look beautiful as always", "Every time I see you more beautiful", "What a funny time I like your sense of humor", "I hope that uber gets here and touches me", "What a beautiful young lady, greetings" , is read between the comments.

The curvy model was recently exposed on the networks when she published an old photoshoot where she was 14 years old and started her modeling career and, according to an Instagram account, had edited her photos to show off impossible attributes.

Jailyne Ojeda is the sensation in networks, since with her publications she constantly leaves more than one of her fans open-mouthed, she has 11 and a half million followers on Instagram and on YouTube with more than 55 thousand.

In addition to being a creditor of great beauty, she maintains a dazzling physique and her attributes draw a lot of attention, because they are very pronounced and she constantly boasts them on social networks.