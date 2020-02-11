Jaicy Elliot Talks About His Success

Share it:

It's just around the corner, it will be the February 13th when 'Anatomy of Gray' reissues the second part of its sixteenth season in Spain via FOX Life. There are many years already in broadcast, but still the series on doctors continues to conquer audiences (and that the output of Alex Karev has generated a few criticisms).

Why do you like 'Grey's Anatomy' so much? Jaicy Elliot, who has given life to Dr. Taryn Helm Since 2017, he has exposed a motive to Digital Spy. In Elliot's opinion, in addition to the exciting drama that it entails and the characters that have so captivated the fandom, the fact that the series is predisposed to address and portraying real-life issues is an important factor.

"I've been thinking about it a lot lately, because there is a lot of talk about how bad the American health system is, especially with what we are going through politically today," he began by explaining. "It occurred to me that the reason why Grey's Anatomy is so good is because they talk about real issues that we experience in the world… The scriptwriters are aware of talking about topics that we might have to shed light on. That's why artists do what they do, to try to give examples of reality and maybe provide a small perspective of our world and change your mind or evolve society, and I think that is what you have done Grey's"

About Alex Karev's departure

However, this round is something bittersweet for their fans, as the final exit of Justin Chamberswho has given life to Alex Karev since the beginning of the long series of doctors. It was last January when the actor confirmed that he had abandoned the series, despite having seen some cameo yours in this current season. But fiction is not willing to let him go at all, to the anger of the fans, and it seems that part of the cast is also not willing to forget him.

Elliot has also had a few words for Karev and she knows she will be greatly missed. "When we started the series, everyone was very welcoming and we really had a great time discovering the set and being part of a family. I think Alex Karev is an iconic character. It's going to take a lot of lesss".

"We've known the character from the beginning and we've seen (evolve) it from someone who was an idiot fraternity boy, even though he wasn't, at that pediatric surgeon that everyone loves, "said Jaicy, who has also seen his own career grow in the Gray sloan since its inception in season 14. "When we joined we were a group of interns. We were seen as a group and I think that brought a lot of fresh air to the series because it gave the possibility to see many stories born. Now we have grown individually as specific characters in the series. "