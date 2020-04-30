Jacqie Rivera introduces her son for the first time in a photograph

Share it:

The singer Jacqie Rivera went to her social networks to share incredible news, as she celebrates the arrival of her first male child, whom she named Julián, and was born on April 27 through a home birth.

It was through her Instagram account where the young woman, daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera, shared the first photo of her baby, where she revealed that she was born weighing 8.4 pounds, 3 kilos and approximately 800 grams.

"I cannot express what my heart feels. I am so full of gratitude. God has blessed me with much more than I could earn or deserve. And choosing to have JJ at home was the best decision I could make. I cannot explain the experience, but something changed in me. To the people who loved me and helped me not give up. Thank you, "he shared.

The publication reached a few hours after its publication, more than a hundred thousand likes and hundreds of comments where his followers and fans of his mother wrote him messages full of love, affection and support for this beautiful stage.

Prior to the official announcement, much had been rumored about the baby's birth, as some media outlets were already announcing her birth according to some official sources close to the family, but the Riveras remained silent on this.

However, it was not until today when the reality show star "The Rivera's" announced the arrival of her baby through two publications, the first one read a phrase that says: "The little legend has arrived" and the second next to her baby at birth.

Julián Joy Campos was born on April 27, 2020 at 12:59 pm at Rivera's house, and through a post on Instagram, he thanked all his followers for all the love and support they showed him.

It is worth mentioning that this is the first man son of the famous, as well as the first grandson of the singer Jenni Rivera, since Jacqie and Mike, both have daughters.