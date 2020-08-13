Jacopo Calatroni: 5 important roles from Devilman Crybaby to My Hero Academia

Share it:

In the past few months we have told you about the careers in the anime of some big hits in the dubbing industry, such as Ivo de Palma, the historian Pegasus. Instead, one of the relatively newer voices on the scene is Jacopo Calatroni, which has distinguished itself in recent years with collaborations on Devilman Crybaby and My Hero Academia.

Jacopo Calatroni became particularly famous for his starring role in Marvel's Spider Man where he voiced Peter Parker, but also for his collaborations with Call of Duty. But we will instead focus on his career in the world of anime. Here five important roles by Jacopo Calatroni in the dubbing of Japanese operas.

Yu-Gi-Oh is a franchise that is still going strong both in Japan and in Italy and for this reason we could not exempt ourselves from the dubbing of all the series. With Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V we know the protagonist Yuya Sakaki , voiced by Jacopo Calatroni.

, voiced by Jacopo Calatroni. With the advent of the Alicization arc, Sword Art Online made Eugeo's role important . Calatroni then lent his voice to one of Sword Art Online's most important characters: Alicization.

. Calatroni then lent his voice to one of Sword Art Online's most important characters: Alicization. Lately there has also been the return of Captain Tsubasa in Italy thanks to the new anime. Tsubasa's team has long relied on Yuko Morisaki , with the goalkeeper voiced by Calatroni.

, with the goalkeeper voiced by Calatroni. Let's go back to a starring role with Akira Fudo in its most recent version, made in Devilman Crybaby. The Netflix show gives us a new view of the historic boy capable of transforming himself into Devilman.

in its most recent version, made in Devilman Crybaby. The Netflix show gives us a new view of the historic boy capable of transforming himself into Devilman. Finally, Calatroni also made an appearance in My Hero Academia and also in the movie Two Heroes. His role is that of Eijiro Kirishima, the indestructible aspiring hero.

Which Calatroni roles did you like the most?