Jacky Bracamontes finally with his daughters after the COVID-19 quarantine

March 29, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
After living several days of anguish and uncertainty about not knowing if her husband and daughters had Coronavirus, the television host Jacky Bracamontes enjoys being able to be with her family again. Previously, Martín Fuentes and three of his five daughters were in isolation in their apartment in Miami, Florida, awaiting the results of their COVID-19 test.

While they awaited these results, Jacky Bracamontes and her twins remained in their parents' apartment. Her husband Martín Fuentes announced last Friday that the results were negative. On her social networks, the actress and model also shared with her followers the reunion she had with her daughters. "Full happiness, I love you my princesses, finally together ❤", she expressed.

This Sunday the eldest daughter of Jacky Bracamontes celebrates seven years of age, so her parents prepared a very intimate birthday party for them, in the face of the health contingency due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

On his personal Instagram account, the Formula 1 racer also shared his reunion with his twins Emilia and Paula. He also showed the change of look that he and his daughters did during this quarantine.

