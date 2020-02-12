TV Shows

Jacky Bracamontes falls in love and causes a sensation with his new look

February 12, 2020
Edie Perez
Jacky Bracamontes is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women in the middle of the show. Her beauty, charisma and artistic talent have conquered the public. As part of her new project, the former beauty queen showed her new look on social networks, receiving many compliments from her followers.

"Do you like the look? Yes, I know, I don't look like me," said Jacky Bracamontes in a recent post on his Instagram feed, which has more than 90 thousand likes. "This look fits you very well, very beautiful", "super beautiful", "you look beautiful in any way", "with that look you look like your daughter Emilia", "the frequillo no, but the divine color", were Some of the comments the actress received.

In a video that he published in the stories of his account on Instagram, he commented: "How do you see my shot? In a week two different looks, which one do you like best? So fringed fire brunette, obviously it is for a character."

After 11 years away from the soap operas, Jacky Bracamontes previously announced that he will carry out a new project, which will also be his debut in the series. "I am going to make a series! The truth is that the character is very good father and is done here in Mexico," reported in the program Netas Divinas.

The wife of Martín Fuentes (F1 runner), said he accepted this project since filming was done in the country and did not need to travel and separate for a long time from his five daughters.

