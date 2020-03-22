TV Shows

Jacky Bracamontes' daughter has coronavirus symptoms

March 22, 2020
Edie Perez
One of the daughters of the actress and host Jacky Bracamontes has symptoms of having a coronavirus, she reports on it on her social networks and they have already taken the little girl to receive proper medical attention.

Jacky and Martín traveled in the past days to the state of Colorado, in the United States, and Renata began to present several characteristic symptoms of Covid-19.

Unfortunately, several people who shared with Bracamontes, her husband and the girl were diagnosed as carriers of the virus, Martín says on Instagram.

Through his Instagram stories, Martín mentions that he and his beautiful wife are positive and with a very good attitude. They hope their little one does not have coronavirus.

