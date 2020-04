Broken nose

The nose is in front of the face and, to make things even more complicated, it sticks out. As flat as Jackie is, this appendage has been hit during countless filming. The napia has been broken in ‘The Chinese’(Jackie Chan, 1989),‘Pirates of the China Sea (Project A)’(Jackie Chan, Sammo Hung Kam-Bo, 1983),‘Gangster for a little miracle’(Jackie Chan, 1989) and‘The Superchef’(Sammo Hung, 1997)