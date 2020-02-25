Jackie Chan could be in quarantine for coronavirus for attending party

The actor Chan Kong-Sang, better known as Jackie Chan, could be in quarantine with other people for suspected infection of coronavirus.

According to Asian media information, the actor and 60 other people attended a private party in Yau Yat Chuen Garden Club in Klowloon; However, one of the guests tested positive for the virus.

In addition, the police of Hong Kong reported that four police officers, the wife and mother-in-law of one of them present the symptoms of the disease.

The police commissioner Deng Bingqiang He was present at the celebration and uploaded a video that went viral on social networks, because he explained that none of the attendees had mouth covers despite the security protocols that exist in the entity by the coronavirus.

It should be mentioned that so far neither the actor nor any spokesperson has confirmed or denied anything about it.

