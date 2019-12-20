Jackass will return to theaters in 2021

Share it:

If you want to reconnect with that teenage humor of the American university brotherhood, put a mark on the calendar for March 5, 2021, because that's when Jackass He will return to theaters with his fourth film.

The controversial television phenomenon of the early 2000s created by Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine began as an MTV series that lasted from 2000 to 2002 and later came to the cinema in 2002 with two sequels released in 2006 and 2010. In 2013 They even got an Oscar nomination with Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa.

The Jackass team is composed of stunt professionals, skaters and snowboardes among which are Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Ehren McGhehey, Jason "Wee Man" Coins, Dave England, Preston Lacy and Ryan Dunn , who died in a car accident in 2011.

The mood of this group has gone through the eschatological, the absurd and the directly offensive, winning a whole generation of young people along the way. We will see how they surprise with this new project.

