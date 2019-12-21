Entertainment

         'Jackass 4' comes true: the new installment of Johnny Knoxville's madmen will hit theaters in 2021

December 21, 2019
Maria Rivera
Our prayers have been heard. The gods have given us one last gift and the morons that once revolutionized television and then cinema, have decided to return to the streets. It's official: we will have 'Jackass 4'… in 2021.

Suicide squad

'Jackass' will continue to have fun from the big screen. Paramount has announced that on March 5, 2021 the fourth program-based film that MTV premiered twenty years ago will hit theaters.

The major took the property created by Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine to theaters in 2002. Through three films to date, the franchise has accumulated more than 335 million dollars worldwide.


20 years of 'Jackass': we crumble how his trompazo poetics works

Tremaine directed the first three filmsIn addition to the comedy starring Knoxville, 'Jackass presents: Bad Grandpa', which raised a whopping 150 kilos during the fall of 2013.

'Jackass, the movie' arrived in 2002 with Knoxville and his colleagues Bam Margera, Chris Pontius or Steve-O, among others. His sequel 'Jackass 2: Still More' would do it in 2006, until he reached the peak of creativity with the resounding masterpiece 'Jackass 3D' in 2010.

The new movie will arrive when they meet ten years after the death of Ryan Dunn, one of the original members of the gang, in a fatal traffic accident in 2011. It is a little scary to think of his colleagues honoring the deceased.

