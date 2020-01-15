Jack Reacher will have his own series on Amazon Prime Video

Share it:

Another adaptation of the series of novels Jack reacher, written by Lee Child, is on its way now that Amazon has commissioned a series dedicated to this universe of special agents and secret operations.

The first season will follow the narrative of Child's first novel, entitled The Killing Floor and published in 1997. The 24 books in the saga follow the adventures of former military police Jack Reacher as he investigates crimes after returning to his civil life

Amazon Studios will produce this new series with Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios. Nick Santora, known for his work on Priso Break and Scorpion, will be the screenwriter, executive producer and showrunner of the series.

"Lee Child has created an incredible character and universe; It is a milestone for any writer, producer, actor, executive or team member to capture the essence of Mr. Child's books and fortunately Lee will be there and will continue to be there to help us continue the series. He is Reacher's soul".

Child also wanted to talk about this agreement: "It has been fun so far, but the good starts here. Now that I know these guys I can tell you that Reacher is in the right hands, believe me".

This is not the only special agent that comes to the Amazon Studios series, since Treadstone has been released for the first time, a series that serves as Jason Bourne's spinoff since it is set in the same universe but without Bourne as the main protagonist.

In the same way you do not expect to see Tom Cruise in the Jack Reacher series, because he is not going to have the actor in the restart of the saga in cinema because of his stature, something that we were told a few months ago. Cruise has starred in the two adaptations of Jack Reacher that have reached the cinema so far.