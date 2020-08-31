Jack Reacher, when Lee Child mentioned Tom Cruise in the book that would inspire the film

Share it:

Back on TV tonight Jack Reacher – The decisive test, 2012 action thriller written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie and performed by Tom Cruise e Rosamund Pike.

One of the funniest curiosities related to the production of the film concerns the ‘father’ of Jack Reacher, acclaimed writer Lee Child: by sheer coincidence, in fact, in the novel ‘One Shot’, what McQuarrie allegedly used to adapt his film, Child writes a specific reference to the film Honor code, the 1992 military drama directed by Rob Reiner e starring Tom Cruise. In the novel, the film is never mentioned by title, but the main character Jack Reacher reflects on a famous line uttered in the film by Jack Nicholson’s character, Colonel Nathan R. Jessup.

Furthermore, always remaining in the field of coincidences: when Jack Reacher’s car crashes into some barrels during a chase scene, you will notice that the vehicle accidentally locks up before leaving. This was not foreseen by the script, but T.om Cruise managed to get the car started again and instead of stopping the shoot and starting the scene again, Christopher McQuarrie decided to leave the take in the final cut.

The motivation? It added more suspense to the chase.

