Entertainment

Jack Reacher, when Lee Child mentioned Tom Cruise in the book that would inspire the film

August 31, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Back on TV tonight Jack Reacher – The decisive test, 2012 action thriller written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie and performed by Tom Cruise e Rosamund Pike.

One of the funniest curiosities related to the production of the film concerns the ‘father’ of Jack Reacher, acclaimed writer Lee Child: by sheer coincidence, in fact, in the novel ‘One Shot’, what McQuarrie allegedly used to adapt his film, Child writes a specific reference to the film Honor code, the 1992 military drama directed by Rob Reiner e starring Tom Cruise. In the novel, the film is never mentioned by title, but the main character Jack Reacher reflects on a famous line uttered in the film by Jack Nicholson’s character, Colonel Nathan R. Jessup.

Furthermore, always remaining in the field of coincidences: when Jack Reacher’s car crashes into some barrels during a chase scene, you will notice that the vehicle accidentally locks up before leaving. This was not foreseen by the script, but T.om Cruise managed to get the car started again and instead of stopping the shoot and starting the scene again, Christopher McQuarrie decided to leave the take in the final cut.

READ:  I'm thinking of ending things, here is the trailer and the Italian title of Kaufman's film

The motivation? It added more suspense to the chase.

For more insights on Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie here is the Everycult on Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and a special on the three best scenes of Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.