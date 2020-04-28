 Jack Quaid wants to adapt G-Men story from The Boys comics

Share it:

The adaptation series "The Boys" Amazon has been taking its liberties when adapting the comic to the small screen. However, everyone has their personal wishes about what to see in the series.

One of those who has spoken in this regard is the actor Jack quaid, whose character Hughie campbell It is placed at the starting point of the plot of the series. While answering questions from fans on Twitter, Quaid was asked what stories he would like to see adapted and there he alluded to one of the most iconic arcs, that of G-Men, but he especially opts for it for the role that Hughie has in that story.

I always thought Hughie going under-cover as a supe would be a fun thing to bring in from the comics. The way he does with the G-Men. With the ill-fitting suit and everything. – Jack Quaid (@ JackQuaid92) April 26, 2020

The G-Men appeared in issue 23 of the comic book series and was seen by many as a clear parody of the Marvel X-Men. The team had a benefactor behind and also had several different divisions or branches, such as G-Wiz, G-Style, G-Force, etc. Following the public suicide of a G-Man, The Boys sent Hughie incognito as a new recruit to investigate, though the outfit he had to wear was not particularly flattering.