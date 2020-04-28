General News

 Jack Quaid wants to adapt G-Men story from The Boys comics

April 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image for The Boys 1x01: The Name of the Game

The adaptation series "The Boys" Amazon has been taking its liberties when adapting the comic to the small screen. However, everyone has their personal wishes about what to see in the series.

One of those who has spoken in this regard is the actor Jack quaid, whose character Hughie campbell It is placed at the starting point of the plot of the series. While answering questions from fans on Twitter, Quaid was asked what stories he would like to see adapted and there he alluded to one of the most iconic arcs, that of G-Men, but he especially opts for it for the role that Hughie has in that story.

I always believed that if Hughie went undercover as a super it would be fun to get him out of the comics. As it does with the G-Men. With the suit that does not fit well and all that.

The G-Men appeared in issue 23 of the comic book series and was seen by many as a clear parody of the Marvel X-Men. The team had a benefactor behind and also had several different divisions or branches, such as G-Wiz, G-Style, G-Force, etc. Following the public suicide of a G-Man, The Boys sent Hughie incognito as a new recruit to investigate, though the outfit he had to wear was not particularly flattering.

Picture of Hughie in his The Boys superhero costume



