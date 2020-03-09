         Jack Gleeson, Joffrey in 'Game of Thrones', will perform for the first time since his departure from the HBO series

Share it:

Filmography as an actor of Jack gleeson it is as small as it was huge the increase in popularity that it obtained thanks to its interpretation of the hateful Joffrey Baratheon in the great television event of the past decade, 'Game of Thrones'. After his first accredited role in a feature film in 'Batman Begins' —2005—, He has only participated in three movies and two television series.

This 2020 is fulfilled six years since Gleeson concluded his work in adapting the novels of George R. R. Martin; a time during which has not returned to face the cameras. But this period of inactivity is about to come to an end, because we have known that the Irish will return in the new series of Sara Pascoe for BBC Two, 'Out of Her Mind'.

Pascoe spoke in Metro about his project, defined in his synopsis as a series that "explore heartbreak, family and how to survive them" and that in addition "It subverts the traditional sitcom format combining eccentric characters, animation and scientific explanations."

"'Out of Her Mind' is a direct expression of my mind. We have turned my brain into a theme park, and everyone is invited! The cast is amazing and I can't wait for people to see what we have done." .

But, What made Gleeson distance himself from his career in film and television? The actor was sincere and clarified the enigma in The Saturday Night Show at the end of his career in 'Game of Thrones'.

"I wanted to become an actor and only in recent years have I started to change my mind about it, so I could change it again. It's hard to explain, once the idea of ​​becoming an actor, and basically my dreams, came true … well, he almost got too professionalized.

I had the feeling of before, and when I started doing 'Game of Thrones' there was, I will not say pressure, but maybe the reality became too real for me. I feel a little ungrateful because I am in a position where many people would like to be, but I guess I just have to be ungrateful for now. "

Whatever the reasons for your departure, welcome be back to the ring.