Jack Gleeson, Joffrey in Game of Thrones, returns to acting

Normally, 'Game of Thrones' reserved the most shocking moments and deaths for the end of the season. However, we all squirm, but with pleasure, watching King Joffrey drown in the second episode of the fourth season. We had seen the Purple Wedding and, with it, the farewell of one of the most sadistic and hated characters in the series. Joffrey was brought to life by an unbeatable Jack Gleeson, actor who was in danger of being forever linked to a character as dark as the young Lannister.

That was 6 years ago, after which the young actor said he left the interpretation to pursue an academic career and go to the University. However, now, with 27 years the actor has been announced as a member of a project of BBC series called 'Out of her mind'. According to Digital Spy, it will be a six-hour half-hour comedy that the English chain describes as a breaker sitcom about an unbalanced family, which brings together eccentric characters, animation and scientific explanations.

Gleeson will be accompanied in the cast of Fiona Button, Adrian Edmondson, Navin Chowdhry, Sean Gilder, Tom Stuart, Jumayn Hunter and Sheila Reid. The release date of this series in England is still unknown, so it is impossible to say when it will arrive in Spain (if it does). However, we cannot help but rejoice because one of the most hated, but also most charismatic characters on television, is just the beginning of Gleeson's career.