J-Pop unveils the new releases of July 2020, also present "So I'm A Spider, So What?"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During last month's live stream, J-Pop Manga had confirmed the arrival of a series of interesting comics on Italian soil. Today, 15 July 2020, the publishing house has shown through a press release the outputs of the second half of the month of July, including the highly anticipated "So I'm a Spider, So What?".

Kota: the dog that lives with us by Takashi Murakami – July 15th

The sweet story of Kota, the lively family dog ​​of the cartoonist Takashi Murakami, arrives in an autobiographical manga that paints situations familiar to all those who have welcomed an animal in their lives. With all the fun, joy (and hassles) that this entails.

Love Whispers Even In The Rusted Night by Ogeretsu Tanaka – July 15th

Yumi, a seemingly cheerful and carefree boy, is in a relationship with Kan-chan, who angrily vents the frustrations of his job on him. Yumi thinks she deserves nothing more than this type of relationship, where fists, sex and blood mix in what he thinks is love. Suddenly, however, an old crush appears before his eyes, Mayama, who makes him realize how much Yumi really wants to be loved, completely … By the author of Yarichin Bitch Club, Neon Sign Amber and Escape Journey!

So I'm a Spider, So What? by Okina BABA and Asahiro Kakashi – 22 July

The new isekai phenomenon that made Japan fall in love with So I'm A Spider, So What? Arrives on Italy on 22 July for the J-POP Manga label and that inspired an anime to be released in January 2021. Perfect who loved The Rising of the Shield Hero, Overlord, Re: Zero, Danmachi and Sword Art Online.

So I'm a Spider, So What? # 1, an ongoing series of 8 volumes, arrives in the bookstore, comic store and online stores with a variant cover glow in the dark limited edition and bookmark. The free preview is already available in the comic store.

Synopsis: In a world parallel to ours, the Hero and the King of demons collide in an epic battle, the repercussions of which reach our reality, causing the puzzling explosion of a classroom. A tragedy that reaps the lives of a group of students, all however destined to reincarnate in the parallel world, where they can continue their lives. For one of them, however, fate has given another surprise: the body in which it will return to live is not that of a human being but that of … a spider! Moreover trapped in a very dangerous dungeon! Armed only with her human cunning and her knowledge, our unfortunate heroine will have to make her way among the fearsome monsters that populate the dungeon, in an exciting and extraordinary adventure.

Everything is alright by Kanna Kii – 22 July

A boy who suddenly leaves his job in an animation studio, a cat animated by an unfathomable will, two girls on a school trip who end up at an Idol concert … At the center of the cartoonist's lens are the days of a group of friends and other people (and strange animals) who cross the street, told with a surreal slice of life style and a little magic.

Tokyo After Hours – Box (3 Vol.) By Yuhta Nishio – July 29th

In the stroboscopic world of Tokyo's underground clubs, a fateful meeting takes place between two girls which leads to an unforgettable and romantic tour in the nightlife of the fascinating Japanese megalopolis.

And what do you think of it? Is there anything that inspires you? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that So I’m A Spider, So What? will soon become an anime, and that the first season will debut on Crunchyroll in January 2021.