J-POP reveals some of the news that will arrive in Italy during 2020

2019 has officially closed and everyone is celebrating a 2020 anniversary that promises great news in the anime and manga industry field, with countless new productions ready to knock on the door of all of us, an endless list of works that will also come in Italy.

On the occasion of the New Year, in fact, J-Pop wanted to publish a greeting video for all its readers enriched by some interesting news that will appear in our country during 2020. The news is obviously very few and the announcements have barely been mentioned, but the company has made it known that more detailed information on this will come soon. In detail, there are eight products mentioned, namely:

Caste Heaven – Azusa is the student of a school where there is a particular caste system where jealousy and envy are the masters. Now that it is no longer at the height of importance, what can it do?

Dengeki Travelers – Kiriharu Kuminori is a boy who is able to store electricity in his body which he can then release at any time. But when the young man meets a girl with similar power, his life changes drastically.

Memesis – Leon, Kijira and Ash are three heroes who fight the monsters of a world oppressed by evil. When Leon leaves the group, however, to try to win the hearts of young damsels, the two companions decide to take revenge.

The teacher Takashi Murakami back in the spotlight with a new work full of events that will bewitch all its avid readers.

Rengoku no Karma – Makoto's is a difficult life, a boy who, after suffering too many, decides to make an extreme gesture. However, when the young man wakes up in front of a girl who informs him that he has ended up in Purgatory, Makoto will have to try to save six people to obtain redemption.

Shadow out of Time – Taken from the story of H.P. Lovecraft, the work is about Professor Nathaniel Wingate Peaslee, who suspects he is subject to possession by the "Yithians".

The Voice of the Stars – Noboru and Mikako are two guys in love who will have to face the harsh reality of the facts. Indeed, Mikako leaves for the space to train himself to use the Tracers, robots that will have to collide with the alien population of the Tharsians, and the two have no other way than to stay in touch via e-mail.

Your Name – Mitsuha and Taki are two rather different guys who, however, for some inexplicable reason, seem to be somehow connected in their dreams, a unique bond that will bring them closer and closer.

The newly revealed paper works therefore enrich the large list of productions that have arrived thanks to J-POP in recent months, a sign of how the anime and manga industry is proving to be increasingly important in the world entertainment scene.