J-Pop reveals eight new titles coming out in the coming months, featuring SAO and Hentai Hxeros

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the live streaming of Romics Of ﬁ cial starring Tony Valente, author of Radiant, Stefano Bonfanti, of the Dentiblù duo, and Walter Leoni, author of SS Tata, J-POP Manga announced eight new titles that will publish in the coming months. Below you can read the list with all the new arrivals, sent us a few moments ago by J-Pop.

I'm A Spider, So What? by Okina BABA and Asahiro Kakashi

In a world parallel to ours, the Hero and the King of demons collide in an epic battle, the repercussions of which reach our reality, causing the puzzling explosion of a classroom. A tragedy that reaps the lives of a group of students, all however destined to reincarnate in the parallel world, where they can continue their lives. For one of them, however, fate has given another surprise: the body in which it will return to live is not that of a human being but that of … a spider! Moreover trapped in a very dangerous dungeon! Armed only with her human cunning and her knowledge, our unfortunate heroine will have to make her way among the fearsome monsters that populate the dungeon, in an exciting and extraordinary adventure. The new isekai phenomenon that made Japan fall in love!

Jibaku Shounen Hanako-Kun by Iro Aida

The Seven Wonders are famous Japanese urban legends and each school has its own. Among these, one of the best known is that of Hanako, the ghost of a girl who torments the toilets of the school and also the Kamome Academy has its version of this legend: the rumors claim that the lucky one who will be able to successfully evoke Hanako, he will see his every wish come true. Attracted by the legend, many people tried to invoke it. But when Nene Yashiro tries to invoke Hanako's ghost, she discovers that the "girl" is actually a boy! For a series of unfortunate events, the student is involuntarily involved in a supernatural adventure, becoming Hanako's assistant and will discover how fragile the balance between mortals and ghosts can be.

Hentai Hxeros by Ryouma Kitada

Planet Earth has been invaded! A mysterious civilization of parasitic aliens, the Kiseichu, wants to prey on the human race of the so-called "Energy H", erotic energy, depriving it of the desire to live and bringing it to extinction. The situation is critical and, to straighten it, the student Retto Enjo will have to, uh, join the last line of defense against the threat of the Kiseichu: the organization HxEros, a group of heroes made up of four beautiful girls. With the help of the HxEros device, the five young men will use the power of Ecchi (H) and erotic power (Ero) to save Earth from the devastating libido of the invading monsters!

Sword Art Online Progressive (Box) by Reki Kawahara and Kiseki Himura

Reki Kawahara returns to the origins of his most famous saga, reimagining its first beloved narrative arc, Aincrad, in a fascinating and unedited reboot. During a game in a virtual reality game, the young Asuna Yuuki remains trapped in spite of herself in the videogame world of Sword Art Online, along with thousands of other players. Armed with her brilliant student skills, the girl will have to learn the mechanics of the game as quickly as possible, to be able to finish it … or her stay in SAO will never end! With the help of Kirito, an experienced player who invites her to her group of expert users, Asuna will fight to become a SAO champion, to return to the real world as soon as possible! A complete miniseries in seven volumes and available in two cases!

Noise (Box) by Tetsuya Tsutsui

The peaceful rural village of Shishikari, condemned to depopulation, flourishes again thanks to its local specialty: a black fig. Mutsuo Suzuki, a rather suspicious man, comes in search of work on Keita's farm, owner of the cultivation of figs. Keita discovers that he is an ex-convict who was sentenced fourteen years earlier for the rape and murder of a college student. The tranquility of the countryside is disturbed by intruders from the outside world.



Golden Gai by Kazuo Kamimura

A tribute to the pinku eiga (softcore erotic films) and to the director Norifumi Suzuki, famous for shooting about forty films of the genus pinky violence, exploded in the seventies, in which the protagonists are rebellious women who seek revenge or who live erotic situations rather violent. During a drink in the Golden Gai of Shinjuku, Kamimura and Suzuki decide to throw down this series of stories, set precisely in this famous neighborhood. The title means Golden Gai (golden district) and the protagonist is a director of erotic films, of pinku eiga precisely, who imagines meeting different women during his evenings in the Golden Gai, with whom he lives experiences halfway between the real world and the dreamlike dimension. The guiding thread of these stories is precisely the erotic cinema that runs through the pages of this manga, which abounds in sex scenes of various kinds, often violent and disturbing.

Showa: a history of Japan by Shigeru Mizuki

In his intriguing and ambitious manga, Shigeru Mizuki cleverly weaves the biography of the emperor Hirohito and the history of a nation: the autobiography with national and international events. Showa, literally a period of illuminated harmony, tells the story of the sixty-three years of reign, from 1926 to 1989), of the emperor known as Hirohito. Born in 1922, Shigeru Mizuki has lived most of his adult life during the Showa era, calling himself a real "Showa-man".

Unicorns are known to bring happiness to anyone they love and the little One is no less bringing luck to its owner, Psyche, a beautiful human. Being beautiful and kind, all men remain enchanted, making the goddess Venus jealous. The envious divinity thus sends his son, Eros, to try to humiliate Psyche by making her fall in love with an ugly man, but Unico sends back the arrow of Eros, making him fall in love with his mistress. Seeing a threat in Unico, Venus invokes the western wind, Zephyrus, to bring the unicorn to a distant land and time. However, Zephyrus takes pity on Unico and erases his memory, in order not to make him suffer for the loss of his dear friend to owner …

And what do you think of it? Something that catches your attention? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we advise you to take a look at the June releases of J-Pop Manga and the editorial calendar shown a short time ago.