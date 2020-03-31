J-Pop reveals all the news of the @Home project, coming Blue Period and Kemono Jihen

Share it:

J-Pop has just unveiled on its website many news related to the innovative @home project, including the debut of the winning work at the Manga Taisho Awards 2020. Below you can read the name of all the upcoming titles.

La Via Del Grembiule – Gokushufudou: The Way of the House Husband by Kousuke Oono

The hilarious daily affairs of a bizarre ex-criminal dealing with a new life! Tetsu, called "the Immortal", is the most implacable and feared yakuza in the city. A demon in combat, a man of honor ready to give his life for his companions … And it is still today that he married. Except that the fights are now being sold off at the supermarket with ruthless housewives and her companions are washing machine and vacuum cleaner. Because Tetsu (while his wife brings the bread home) has decided to become the perfect man of the house, but his old enemies and above all his appearance row against any good purpose …

Kemono Jihen by Sho Aimoto (10 vol. in progress)

Action, demonic clashes and unique characters are the protagonists of the shonen Shueisha who will soon become an anime! Mixed with humans, supernatural creatures live, at the center of countless legends: Inugami, Tokyo investigator specialized in cases involving these beings, struggles to maintain peace between the two species. But the balance seems to fall apart when a boy in his net ends up in possession of an object with incredible powers, which tempts many … Ghouls, snow demons, fox-spirits and never dormant conflicts: a new magically explosive series begins !

Blue Period by Tsubasa Yamaguchi (7 vol. in progress)

The manga arrives which in just three years has won nominations for the most prestigious Japanese comics prizes and has triumphed at Manga Taisho 2020! Yataro Yaguchi, a high school student as intelligent as he is selfless in his surroundings, still has no idea what to do after school … until he experiments with painting and decides to aim for admission to a prestigious art academy. He will discover that the commitment and willingness to apply is not enough to create a work that conquers, but that one must be willing to open up and communicate with the canvas and the viewer. And also to suffer, take hits and get up. For him, a world full of emotions and challenges of which he did not suspect the existence opens up!

Love Whispers, Even in the Rusted Night by Ogeretsu Tanaka (single volume, price € 6.90)

What drives people to stay in a violent relationship? Ogeretsu Tanaka explores the topic by telling the story of Yumi, an apparently cheerful and carefree boy in a relationship with Kan-chan, who vents the frustrations of his job on him. Yumi thinks she deserves nothing more than this type of relationship, where fists, sex and blood mix in what he thinks is love. Suddenly, however, an old crush appears before his eyes, Mayama, which makes him realize how much he actually wants to be loved truly, and completely …

The right way to write love by Ogeretsu Tanaka (single volume, price € 6.90)

Ogeretsu Tanaka continues to explore the many facets of love with well-known characters and new encounters, alternating moments of happiness and despair, tenderness and violence, past relationships, relationships that are born, relationships that evolve … all with his wonderful design style and unmistakable, and a high erotic charge!

Yoru to Asa no Uta of Harada (single volume, price € 6.90)

After Yatamomo, Color Recipe and Nega & Posi, a new volume by the teacher of the yaoi Harada! In the backstage of a concert, one of the most promiscuous environments known to man, the streets of Asaichi and Yoru cross: the first is a singer with a mediocre voice, interested only in the girls who buzz around him and heavily homophobic, while the second he is the new bassist of the band strangely attracted to him, despite the cruelty with which he is treated … This is their story, transgressive and with a rhythm of music!

Yoru to Asa no Uta – Encore of Harada (single volume, price € 6.90)

Every self-respecting concert has an "Encore", and even Yoru to Asa no Uta is an encore! The relationship between Asaichi and Yoru has just begun and the band's popularity increases more and more, especially among the girls … Asaichi will be able to reconcile his ambitions as a frontman with the (contrasting) feelings he feels towards yoru, the beautiful bass player so blindly in love with him?

Hellsing New Edition of Kohta Hirano (Box Vol. 1-5 Complete Series, price € 75.00 / € 15.00 single vol.)

The bloodthirsty masterpiece of Kohta Hirano returns to the comics store in a new large format edition, available in an elegant complete box! A noble English family, the Hellsings, has been fighting vampires for generations, to the point of having turned into a real paramilitary organization in the service of his majesty. The last heir and leader of the family, Lady Integra, has at her side in the struggle a weapon as formidable as unthinkable: the ruthless vampire Alucard!

Your Name. Another Side: Earthbound by Makoto Shinkai, Arata Kanoh, Junya Nakamura (2 vol. – complete series, price € 13.00)

Makoto Shinkai, director of the record film, enriches the world of his masterpiece with a manga miniseries inspired by his successful creation. The extraordinary and touching adventure of Taki and Mitsuha is told from the point of view of the girl's relatives and friends, witnesses of her oddities but unaware of the "exchange of souls and hearts" that involves the two young protagonists. Shinkai is confirmed as a master in outlining credible and fascinating characters for the reader both when they are dealing with daily events and when they are faced with the inexplicable.

J-Pop said that all the news will be available as soon as possible, net of further complications related to the Coronavirus emergency. You can read the complete press release by clicking on the link available at the bottom.

And what do you think of it? Is there anything that interests you?