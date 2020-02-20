J-POP presents the guest of Romics: it's Nagabe, mangaka of Girl From The Other Side

Share it:

It's been a little over a year since J-POP manga, our local publisher, has started the publication of Nagabe's The Girl From The Other Side. The work in Japan has been underway on Comic Garden with the title Totsukuni no Shojo since September 2015 and has received a considerable following, so much so that it also received an OAV produced by WIT Studio.

The J-POP publishing house had, in recent days, launched some cryptic signals on social networks by sharing the image of a feather. A few minutes later he confirmed the meaning behind that illustration: it was a teaser for Nagabe's arrival in Italy which will be present at Romics 2020 to be held between Thursday 2nd and Sunday 5th April. The Rome fair was therefore awarded the important author of The Girl From The Other Side.

The publishing house will publish details on interviews, signing sessions and other events with the author in the coming days, always through its social networks. By Nagabe, in addition to The Girl From The Other Side, J-POP has also announced in recent months the single volume Wizdoms and that it could therefore make its debut during the Roman event in April. The Girl From The Other Side instead saw its seventh volume published in early January.