J-POP Manga reveals all the releases scheduled for February 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

J-Pop's 2020 is full of news and apparently, some cigarette butts announced for the current year will arrive in February. Below you can read the press release sent to us by the publishing house, with all the publications scheduled for the next 31 days.

The month of February starts off great with the new volume of Radiant! Tony Valente's euromanga continues with a highly anticipated new volume! The disappearance of Hameline's Nemesis from Artemis takes Seth to the city of Bôme, home of the Inquisition. Thus begins the Arco dei Domitor! In the comics store the same day also Amanchu! 14, The hero is Dead 16 and The Otome Empire 11. For the label BD editions will arrive in the library Malaterre, graphic novel winner of numerous French cultural awards and at the Angoulême Festival! Pierre-Henry Gomont writes and draws an unforgettable protagonist for his nuanced family drama.

From February 12 the boxing collection is available the first volume, of 17 years, a work in 4 volumes that takes up the case of crime news that shocked Japan at the end of the eighties: the tragic kidnapping of Junko Furuta. Raw, dramatic and shocking. A real punch to the stomach. By the author of Sunny and Tekkon Kinkreet, the poetic The Louvre Cats 1! A guide in the Louvre, tired of dragging bored tourists in front of the Mona Lisa, discovers a colony of cats and other strange creatures that inhabit the building, and that will make them live one of the temples of world culture in a completely new and magical way. The new volumes of Hell’s Paradise – Jigokuraku, Kingdom 41, Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka 06, and Persona 5 – 3 are back in the comic book shop.

On February 19 he makes his debut Act-Age 1, title Shueisha that tells the story of Kei Yonagi is an aspiring actress, in financial straits and with a brother and sister to look after. But luck turns on its side when it is noticed by the director Kuroyama … The first volume arrives in all the sales channels (comics, bookstore, online store) with variant covers and an acetate bookmark that reproduces a real cinematographic film! In the comic shop also an exclusive poster. No less expected it is The Promised Neverland Novel 1 – A Letter From Norman, the first spin-off light novel of the Shonen Jump hit with which we discover details never told in the manga and anime of Norman, Emma and Ray's life before the events that begin the series. With 009 Re: Cyborg 1 the nine Cyborg supermagnifiers return with a modern restyle in a six-volume miniseries! The Osamushi Collection with Magma Ambassador is Princess Zafifro 1. The five lively twins of The Quintessential Quintuplets 4 also return to the comic book store (editor's note: after the first three issues it is now bimonthly like many of the titles of J-POP Manga). For the label BD editions will arrive in the library Kairos by Ulysse Malassagne, a fantasy with adult themes and influenced by the manga aesthetic! An incredible adventure between imaginary worlds and strange creatures.

The month ends in beauty with a new single volume yaoi by a great teacher like that: void tells the story of an era in which humanoids are made to measure down to the smallest detail, Maki receives a very special one as a gift: her name is Arata and she has the appearance and memories of Ren, a very important person in her life . Armed Girl's Machiavellism 09, Atom The Beginning 10, Danmachi – Light Novel 8, Monster Girl 12 also continue.

Reprints: This month the Sprite, Area D, Shin Mazinger Zero and Shin Mazinger Zero Vs Il Generale Oscuro series are fully available again.

And what do you think of it? Will you buy anything? Let us know with a comment! In case you are fond of great classics we also recommend you take a look at Osamu Tezuka, other great release signed by J-Pop.