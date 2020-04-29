J-POP Manga and Edizioni BD announce the new releases

Share it:

The Coronavirus it is undermining the whole world. It is affecting people's lives as much as the global economy. This will cause serious repercussions in every sector of production, from large companies and industries to small publishers and workers. In one way or another, the virus is reaching everyone and if it does not affect health, it aims for savings.

In addition, with the necessary containment maneuvers that led to a global block of the activities and of private and public life, even the companies had to lower the shutter and postpone any activities that were in progress until a later date. We passionate about Anime and Manga we know it well, since in Japan as in Italy, our favorite series have been locked, both anime and manga productions. As was the case with the series, the highly promised Neverland in our country.

This is the case, for example, of BD editions is J-POP Manga who had had to postpone all new releases to a later date. But with phase 2 getting closer and closer to May 4th, companies are slowly approaching they begin to reopen and start your own business again. Not for nothing, yesterday, the aforementioned Italian publishing houses published the new one editorial calendar, full of highly anticipated releases.

As the J-POP website reports, the novel will resume in May Final Fantasy VII – On the way to a smile, the acclaimed Land of the Lustrous 1 in a collector's edition to have, continue with Killing Stalking S3 1, The Promised Neverland 15, Letter to myself – After my first time, The Queen of Egypt 2, Quintessential Quintuplets 5, Like normal people, Something is killing the children, Once & Future and many other series.

He says Georgia Cocchi Pontalti, distribution and marketing manager: “In these weeks we have worked on many manga and comics, also to help shops and readers we have completely redesigned the editorial calendar in order to harmonize our releases in the coming weeks and we will continue to update everyone through our website and our social networks for any changes! "

Obviously, as announced yesterday, all the new J-POP Manga and Edizioni BD releases will be available on various sales channels such as comics, bookstores and online stores. Just as we care to specify Marco Schiavone, Editor BD Editions.

“In this quarantine, in addition to the pre-existing online retailers, many comics shops have equipped themselves to provide readers with quality and targeted services, with reading tips, shipments and home deliveries. With the first reopenings in progress, we invite our readers to check the delivery options of their comics, also to receive our news comfortably at home. "

Surely this is news that will yield happy many fans who could not wait to get their hands on the new releases that had been announced but that were then postponed due to Coronavirus.

What do you think of this news? Are you among those who waited to buy some of the new releases in the editorial catalog? Let us know below in the comments.

