J-POP floods Lucca 2020 with 24 ads, from Lady Oscar to unpublished works by Tezuka

The announcements of Lucca Changes, the new edition of Lucca Comics & Games, continue and a few hours ago the Milanese publishing house J-POP has communicated all the publications that will expand their catalog. Below are all 24 works presented with release date and some information.

Le Rose di Versailles – Lady Oscar Collection , by Ryoko Ikeda. A prestigious edition, consisting of 5 volumes of 350 pages each, placed in a collector’s box. Release scheduled for December 2020.

ZOMBIE 100, by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata, a series already begun in the Rising Sun which will reach Italian comics in spring 2021.

NEUN, by Tsutomu Takahashi, a series that has recently reached its sixth volume in Japan, which we scheduled for summer 2021.

Violence Action, a series written by Shin Sawada, with drawings by Renji Asai, currently in progress and which will debut in Italy next spring.

Game of Familia by Mikoto Yamaguci and DP, already established in the industry with 5 volumes, the release of the latest work of the author of Dead Tube is scheduled for the spring of 2021.

Among other numerous announcements that we will cover later, have been submitted 5 works by the God of Manga, the master Osamu Tezuka:

Triton , unpublished series in Italy, consisting of 2 volumes, scheduled between winter 2020 and early 2021.

Prime Rose, also made up of 2 volumes, arriving between 2020 and 2021.

Brave Dan, a single volume that will hit the shelves in spring 2021.

Vampires, a single volume focused on horror and action, scheduled for next spring

Black Jack, historic work by Tezuka, previously announced in 2019 but postponed due to the pandemic, which will see light again in the 15 volumes of the new J-POP edition.

Then we find miniseries or unique volumes by new authors, and already established masters:

Number 5, by Taiyo Matsumoto, a sci-fi work consisting of 2 volumes, coming in spring 2021

Queen Emeraldas , by Leiji Matsumoto, the new series of the father of Captain Harlock will arrive in 2021 in 4 volumes.

Sex & Fury, a single volume signed by Bonten Taro, scheduled for 2021.

Shounen no na wa Gilbert, by Keiko Takemiya, a novel that tells the experience and life of a manga artist in the 70s, coming in 2021.

Nora to Zasso by Keigo Shinzo, a 4-volume box to be released in spring 2021.

My Broken Mariko, by Waka Hirako, a single volume that could be released in December 2020.

Parasite in Love, a 3-volume box of the new work by Yuuki Hiotate and Sugaru Miaki, expected between 2020 and 2021.

Rent-A-Girlfriend di Reiji Miyajima , series currently in progress and now in its 17th volume, arriving in Italy before the end of the year.

Metamorphose No Engawa, box of 5 volumes of the work by Kaori Tsurutani, coming in the spring of 2021.

A Lotus Flower in the Mud, a single volume by Tamekou, arriving between December 2020 and January 2021.

Jealousy, series signed by Scarlet Beriko, which will arrive on our shelves next spring.

Red Theater, by Chise Ogawa, single volume planned for the spring months.

Shangri-La no Tori, with currently 2 volumes published, Ranmaru Zariya’s work will come to us in the spring.

MADK, by Ryo Suzuri, scheduled again for next spring.

Two works by Hana Hasumi were presented as the latest announcements, the first a series currently in progress, entitled Pendulum: Jujin Omegaverse, and the second is a single volume, Remnant: Kemonohito Omegaverse, both scheduled for next spring, and we leave you to all the Star Comics announcements made during Lucca Changes.