J-Pop brings the shocking "17 years" manga to Italy, here are some preview pages

Among the many February news of J-Pop is also included 17 years, the shocking manga of Seiji Fujii is Yoji Kamata focused on the murder of Junko Furuta. The work, inspired by the crime news episode that shocked Japan in the late 1980s, will arrive in Italy on February 12. Below you can read the official press release.

"Milan, February 7: On February 12, with the J-POP Manga label, the 17-year four-volume box, a manga by Seiji Fujii and Yoji Kamata, arrives in all bookstores and comic stores. The work is freely inspired by a crime story that had epoch-making implications in the Land of the Rising Sun. We are talking about the murder of a seventeen-year-old girl, kidnapped and subjected to terrible violence at the hands of her peers.

In the work of Seiji Fujii and Yoji Kamata, the protagonists are the two boys Hiroki and Takashi. Both are saved from the assault of some bullies by the famous hooligan Miyamoto and join his gang. After the initial excitement, the two find themselves involved in increasingly serious crimes and begin to understand what it means to show obedience and loyalty to their brutal rescuer. Until the gang kidnaps Sachiko, a young high school girl, who becomes the subject of the most horrible torture by Miyamoto. Will Sachiko be able to go home? What kind of people, or monsters, will Hiroki and Takashi become?

"The real story from which the manga starts", explains in the afterword of the first volume Giorgio Fabio Colombo, associate professor of comparative law at the Faculty of Law at Nagoya University, "had a profound impact on sensitivity and imagination collective of the country: at least three books have been written on it, and has provided the basis for films, songs, and obviously manga.

Nefarious crimes committed by minors have always occurred, but the media power of this specific news item has had few equals in a Japan, that of the 1980s, where the prevailing sentiment was confidence in the future and the widespread perception of well-being. As often happens, artists are able to grasp and represent the critical points of a social context with clarity and incisiveness: from this point of view 17 Years provides the image of a Japan at the peak of its economic development (the facts they take place in 1988, when the "economic bubble" had not yet burst and the country proceeded in its apparent unshakable faith towards constant progress, with only a few clouds on the horizon), a rich, orderly, vigorous society ».

Also for this reason the crimes described in these pages are particularly shocking even for the reader: the ferocity of the events is already in itself unbearable and the contrast with the historical and flourishing moment increases the sense of anguish.

«The violence that permeates the narrative», Colombo continues, «is not at all spectacularized, nor represented in an adrenaline way: on the contrary, the pure terrible events narrated are cloaked by a patina of conformism and inevitability which makes them even more monstrous. The author shows with ruthless lucidity how the strength of group dynamics can lead to a spiral that is screwed up to make participants lose any form of control, any remorse, any moral commitment and even awareness of their actions. The manga also shares with the news that inspired some relational phenomena and roles that are defined within a violent group certainly not exclusively Japanese, but which take on a particular significance in the local context.

Japan is known to be a country with a high level of security and a low level of crime, a country whose inhabitants respect the rules and have a structured civic awareness. Also for this reason, a particularly striking aspect of this dramatic event is that none of the participants, even those shaken by doubts of conscience, nor the dozens of people (including the parents of some of the culprits) who come to know in various capacities if not of real crimes at least of suspicious situations, decide to face the situation "".

17 years will arrive on newsstands on February 12, 2020 with a collection box complete with all four volumes. The price will be of € 23.60.

