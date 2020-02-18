J-Pop brings Princess Sapphire to Italy, the great work of the "God of manga" Osamu Tezuka

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As previously anticipated from J-Pop's list of February releases, tomorrow, February 19, 2020, the first Volume of The Sapphire Princess, one of the master's seven historical works Osamu Tezuka. Below you can read the press release sent to us by the publishing house.

"Milan, February 18: On February 19, the first volume of the book will arrive in all bookstores and comics stores with the label J-POP Manga Princess Zafifro, work that inspired the famous beloved anime in Italy.

Once again, with Ribon no Kishi, Osamu Tezuka creates a manga milestone that has inspired generations of authors and paved the way for reflections and variations on the deeply felt theme.

Zafifro, princess born with two hearts, of boy and girl, in a female body, lives a double life: heroic prince heir to the kingdom (which he keeps so far from the grin and evil wicked uncle) and princess in love with a noble from the neighboring kingdom. Among demonic plots, witches and mischievous little angels, Tezuka's first experiment with the manga for girls is still an exciting and indispensable reading today.

«It is significant, but also a little disturbing, that an individual, even before knowing what his physical characteristics will be, is defined socially and culturally on the basis of the sex that chance or destiny, or if you prefer biology, has chosen for him », explains Maria Sara Mignolli, who oversaw the afterword of the first volume.

Osamu Tezuka works on a first version of the manga from 1953 to 1956. It is the first shōjo manga (or comic production aimed at a female audience) by Osamu Tezuka and the first ever shōjo to be transposed into an anime produced in color by the same Tezuka's production house, Mushi Production, and broadcast on Japanese television from 1967 to 1968.

"But who is Zafifro?" Reads the post faction. "A prince or a princess? Anyone who remembers the anime, released in Italy in 1980, knows that since the initial theme there is no doubt about the identity of the protagonist also because until the first verses of the song we are faced with a huge spoiler. The whole game of identity exchanges, ambiguity, and the misunderstandings present in the work are immediately resolved by the first words: "Princess Zafifro / of the kingdom of Silverland / in the company of the angel Tink / how a man fights and goes" . So far, nothing strange. For us, today is not the first time that a girl wears men's clothes and behaves like a man. Without wanting to bother another famous manga heroine, who arrived years later, we need only think of Joan of Arc, who in the distant 1430, during the Hundred Years War between France and England, as a teenager, wore armor and he led an army. However, there is a substantial difference between these characters and Zaffro: nobody doubts their gender identity, while for the protagonist of Ribon no kishi this identity is not so obvious "".

The Princess of Sapphire is a series consisting of three volumes, which can be purchased for the price of 12 euros each. The work is bimonthly, the second volume of the work will be released in April, the third in June, while at the beginning of next summer it will be published on Unpublished volume in Italy.

And what do you think of it? Will you buy it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below. In case you want to know more about the "God of manga" instead, we suggest you take a look at the biography of Osamu Tezuka proposed by J-Pop a few months ago.