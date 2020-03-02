Entertainment

J-Pop announces the novel Final Fantasy VII: On The Way To a Smile

March 2, 2020
After having personally tested the gameplay of the Final Fantasy VII remake through a demo finally accessible to all, here is a new news leaks from the official channels of our publisher J-Pop. A highly anticipated novel is about to make its debut on Italian soil.

Just a few hours ago, Square Enix to download the demo of one of the bulwarks of the Japanese software house for this 2020, the mammoth remake of Final Fantasy VII, one of the video games most dear to fans of the "final fantasy" saga. In honor of this pleasant event, J-Pop took the opportunity to announce the homonymous novel entitled "On the Way To a Smile", written nonetheless by the game's original screenwriter, Kazushike Nojima.

The story contained in the light novel tells of the events that occurred after the end of the video game up to the animated feature Final Fantasy VII Advent Children, available on Netflix and that you can rediscover on the Everyeye pages through our full review. The novel will be available starting March 18 in the best comics and bookstores, an opportunity not to be missed for all lovers of the legendary videogame saga.

READ:  Rockstar Games could announce something important according to its website

We remind you, in this regard, that the remake of Final Fantasy VII will officially debut on April 10, 2020, following the postponement which delayed the distribution of the game by about a month. And you, however, what do you think of this announcement of J-Pop house, are you interested? Let us know with a comment below.

