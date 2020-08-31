J-POP announces 11 new manga and novels, including Komi Can’t Communicate and Steins; Gate

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

J-POP he is still working hard. The publishing house, after the signals given on the Facebook page and other social networks in recent days in which it launched puzzles for readers, has finally revealed the news for its audience. Thanks to a video and a press release on their page, they communicate 11 new titles coming soon.

These 11 between manga and light novels will arrive in the next months in the J-POP catalog. Here’s what they are:

Komi Can’t Communicate di Tomohito Oda , due out in October 2020;

, due out in October 2020; Kaos – Osamushi Collection by Osamu Tezuka, scheduled for release in October 2020;

Steins; Gate 0 – Box by Mages and Taka Himeno, release scheduled for autumn 2020;

The Promised Neverland Novel 2 – The Story of Mother and Grace Field Collection Set 2 by Nanao, Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka, due out in the fall of 2020;

– The Story of Mother and Grace Field Collection Set 2 by Nanao, Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka, due out in the fall of 2020; Hit it up, Nakamura! by Syunedi, scheduled for release in autumn 2020;

Liquor and Cigarettes by Ranmaru Zariya, scheduled for fall 2020;

The Call of Cthulhu by Gou Tanabe, due out in autumn 2020;

Riyoko Ikeda’s Orfeo Window, scheduled for release in winter 2020-2021;

Search and Destroy Box 1-3 by Atsushi Kaneko, expected to be released in winter 2020-2021;

Tokyo Revengers di Ken Wakui , release scheduled for winter 2020-2021;

, release scheduled for winter 2020-2021; Death Stranding di Hideo Kojima e Hitori Nojima, scheduled for release in winter 2020-2021.

Komi Can’t Communicate finally arrives, a manga that many requested and that has been a great success all over the world. The production of light novels and special packs for The Promised Neverland also continues thanks to the arrival of the second light novel. Another thick title is undoubtedly Tokyo Revengers, a manga by Weekly Shonen Magazine that will soon become an anime.