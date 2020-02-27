J-POP and Edizioni BD reveal all the releases scheduled for March 2020, there is also Act-Age

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If the February of J-Pop seemed incredible to you then we have good news for you, since it seems that the publisher does not want to relax even with the arrival of spring. The phenomenon of the moment Act-Age and many other innovations will arrive in the next 31 days: let's discover them together.

With the arrival of Act-Age 1 we know Kei Yonagi, an aspiring actress, in financial straits and with two younger brothers to look after. Luck turns its way when it is noticed by an important director. With his help, will Kei manage to become a movie star? Only with the first edition, the exclusive acetate jacket and the cinematographic film bookmark! Moto Hagio returns to the comic book store with Marginal 1, which marks the beginning of a new science fiction and post-apocalyptic series in which humanity was shocked by a biochemical apocalypse that wiped the female gender off the face of the Earth. The two-volume work of the master Matsumoto I Gatti Del Louvre 2 also ends and Radiation House continues with the fourth volume, Servamp 14, Gli Spiriti Di Casa, Momochi 16, Ballad X Opera 5, Sao Alicization Manga 3, Golden Kamui 19.

A new Yaoi volume in the J-POP catalog, Love Stage 1, manga that inspired the successful anime and that tells the story of Izumi. The boy seems destined to work in show business, like his whole family, but he prefers the dream of becoming a mangaka to popularity. Forced by the family to act in the remake of a spot in which he participated as a child, he will meet Ryoma, the co-protagonist, who gives then has never stopped looking for him! March 11 ends the sweet yuri series, Bloom Into You 8 which will arrive in bookstores, comics and online retailers with a splendid shikishi dedicated to the end of the series! The Promised Neverland 14 and World's End Harem 5, 17 years 2, The School Uniform Of Akebi 5, Horimiya 12, Devilman Saga 10 also continue.

The Osamushi collection continues with the summa of the manga (and history) ideal of the master Osamu Tezuka, The Scalpel and The Sword! The God of the manga tells the tumultuous second half of the 19th century through the eyes of two very different men: the faithful samurai Manjiro

For further information Daniel de Filippis • Communication manager [email protected] Eleonora Moscarini • Social Media Digital PR [email protected]

Ibuya, tied to traditions, and the doctor Ryoan Tezuka (his ancestor), open to western innovations. Their rivalry, which will become friendship over time, characterizes one of the most significant works of the legendary author. March 18 will also be the turn of Final Fantasy: from the screenwriter of the original video game, an unmissable novel arrives for the true fans of the videogame saga, Final Fantasy arrives: On the way to a smile to find out what happened to some of the most loved characters including Tifa, Nanaki, Aerith and Sephiroth. The Phoenix 3, The Queen of Egypt continues. The Blue Eye Of Horus 2, Gundam Unicorn 11 – Band Desinee.

On March 25, the second official artbook of the phenomenal series of hundreds of thousands of copies arrives: Tokyo Ghoul Zakki: re, in which Sui Ishida collects his most beautiful illustrations and covers! From the creator of Your Name. and Weathering With You, an unpublished novel by Makoto Shinkai: The voice of the Stars. Mikako, chosen to fight an alien enemy in space, travels dozens of light years from Earth but continues to keep in touch with her friend Noboru thanks to frequent messages. The same time, however, between the galaxies behaves in a mysterious way and the relationship between the two becomes more and more dif ﬁ cult … Escape Journey 2, Black Night Parade 3, The Rising Of The Shield Hero 14, Rikudo 18, Final Fantasy continue – Lost Stranger 5, Danmachi Sword Oratory 11, Dead Tube 13. For Edizioni BD, the highly anticipated How Normal People by Hartley Lin that tells the millennial generation, entered the world of work: Frances, talented legal assistant, but not just convinced that the big law firm in which she works is the right place for her, she has to deal with perpetually stressed colleagues, enigmatic superiors and a best friend actress who seems to take nothing seriously.

The last season of Koogi's masterpiece, Killing Stalking 3, begins with April: the murky and controversial relationship between Bum and Sangwoo continues towards its unspeakable peak, between cruelty, violence and unexpected moments of kindness that will lead both lovers in a dramatic descent in madness! Land Of The Lustrous 1 is also making its debut, a highly anticipated seinen that combines fantasy, science fiction and metaphysics! On a distant planet, a people of "precious stones" with human features is prey to the People of the Moon, which organizes real hunting trips to collect them. In this society where knowing how to fight is everything, Phos wants nothing more than to become stronger, to defend itself and earn the respect of its companions. But how many pieces of himself can he lose to achieve his goal? The blazing manga saga inspired by Pokémon video games continues with two new chapters, collected in an elegant collector's box, Pokémon the great adventure box vol. 18-19. They also continue Re: Zero: Truth Of Zero 10, Hagio Moto – Marginal 2, Super Lovers 12, Ishinomori Re: Cyborg 2.

And what do you think of it? Something that catches your attention? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!