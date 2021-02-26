J-Pop and BD Editions unveil all the releases of March 2021, there is also Rent-A-Girlfriend

With a pandemic still underway, J-Pop and BD Editions have decided to make a nice gift to all their readers, proposing a series of interesting news and many welcome reprints available starting from March 2021. Below you can discover all the new arrivals, including Shin Violence Jack, Neun and Rent-A-Girlfriend.

Nazi Germany, 1940: SS Reichsführer Heinrich Himmler, Hitler’s right hand man, unleashes his cruelest hitmen on a secret mission: the fruits of a genetic experiment involving the Führer must be eliminated, along with all his witnesses. Neun is just a child… and one of the targets to be eliminated. On March 3, Neun 1, a ruthless historical thriller born from the author’s imagination, will be available. Go Nagai master returns with the long-awaited Shin Violence Jack Box Vol. 1-2 – Go Nagai Ultimate Edition: the saga of the mighty Jack, anti-hero of a world that barely survived the catastrophe, continues in this new miniseries.

It will also be available individually Rent a Girlfriend 01 and continue Super Hxeros 05, World’s End Harem 11, Horimiya 15.

On March 10, many hits from the J-POP Manga catalog continue such as Danmachi – Light Novel 10, Hanako Kun – The Seven Mysteries of Kamome 05 Academy, The Scalpel and the Sword 6 – Osamushi Collection, Land Of The Lustrous 06 and ends The Quintessential Quintuplets with vol.14.

After The Roses of Versailles – Lady Oscar Collection, the new 9-volume series by Sensei Riyoko Ikeda La Finestra Di Orfeo will be available on March 17: against the backdrop of intrigues and machinations, as Europe moves towards the First World War, the young Julius faces an equally crucial drama for her, the disappearance of her father. At the center of the story is a mysterious place where a legend is handed down: anyone who looks out from the so-called “window of Orpheus” will bond with the first girl he will see pass … in a tragic and unhappy love! Killing Stalking ends now in its third season: with vol. 6 attached in all sales channels will be available the empty box to collect this last season.

Also available on March 17 the single volume of Shin Violence Jack 1 – Go Nagai Ultimate Edition and continue Blue Period 04, Dead Tube 15, Hell’s Paradise – Jigokuraku 09, Kingdom 45.

For Edizioni BD, the long-awaited PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) arrives in bookstores, comics shops and online stores, the syndrome diagnosed by Jun, a soldier of an infinite conflict who, after being injured, is discharged and sent back to a city ​​where he no longer has a home. Guillaume Singelin’s graphic novel has already won over US and French readers with a story about the horrors of war and the power of kindness. For J-POP Manga continue The Empire of the Otome 12, The Way of the Apron – Lo Yakuza Casalingo 05, Lady Oscar Collection – Le Rose Di Versailles 3, So I’m A Spider, So What? 05, Tokyo Revengers 02, Tokyo Revengers 03, Triton 2 – Osamushi Collection.

With March we say goodbye to one of our most loved series and which has kept us in suspense: The Promised Neverland, which ends with vol. 20, Caste Heaven 6, Golden Kamui 22, Gundam Unicorn 14 – Bande Dessinee, Komi Can’t Communicate 04, Rikudo 22, Steins; Gate Zero 5, Sword Art Online – Project Alicization 04 also continue.

The first season of the anime of Rent-A-Girlfriend ended last September, and a second season has already been announced. The arrival of the manga in Italy represents an excellent opportunity to dive once again into the particular love story told by Reiji Miyajima, which we remind you is still ongoing in Japan with 19 published volumes.

Shin Violence Jack is the reboot of the Go Nagai series, a work that needs no introduction. The manga will be available in a convenient box with both volumes. nine on the other hand it is a somewhat less known work, which has nevertheless met with good success in the East. J-Pop will publish all 8 original volumes.

To conclude, the publisher also revealed all of the reprints: Ano Hana Box Vol. 1-3, Drawing Marvel Comics NE, The Divine Comedy Omnibus, Girl From The Other Side Vol. 1, 2 and 4, Horimiya Vol. . 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9 and 11, Kakegurui Vol. 1 and 2, Land Of The Lustrous Vol. 3, Made In Abyss Vol. 5 and 7, Pokémon The Great Adventure Box Vol. 14-17, The Promised Neverland Vol. 9 and 16, The Queen of Egypt – The Blue Eye Of Horus Vol. 4, So I’m A Spider, So What? Vol. 2, Tokyo Ghoul Vol. 1, Tokyo Ghoul: Re Vol. 1, 2, 5, 8, 9 and 15, Trigun Maximum Vol. 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 and finally Yarichin Bitch Club 2, 3.

Ano Hana, Killing Stalking (Season I) and The Quintessential Quintuplets are also back in full availability.