J.K. Rowling remembers Alan Rickman

April 8, 2020
Lisa Durant
If there is a character who is hateful but manages to redeem himself to become a fan favorite, that is Severus Snape. Harry Potter and his friends pass them along for much of the saga, but when his final identity as a double agent is revealed, and what he really did was protect Harry … well, look, it breaks a little bit quite the heart.

And there is no one better to play it than Alan Rickman. The British actor managed to bring him to life perfectly. Not surprisingly, it was always J.K. Rowling, sharing secrets with him almost at the beginning of the filming of the first installment. Rickman passed away in 2016 from pancreatic cancer, and fans remember him every year. This time it was Rowling herself who wanted to dedicate a few words in her memory through her Twitter account.

"In 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy', Snape makes his first appearance with his back facing the audience. At rehearsals in the dressing room, I saw him wearing that long black hair wig, and my eyes filled with tears because, For a second, my irrational heart thought that when Snape turned around, he would see Alan again. "

Both critics and audiences applauded Rickman's magical and contained performance throughout the 8 movies, and the actor was well liked by his filming partners. So we will remember him, thanks to the Harry Potter films and all his filmography. Always.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

