J.J. Abrams works on Justice League Dark and a spinoff series of The Shining for HBO

Director J.J. Abrams works on three new series for HBO Max and two of them belong to very powerful licenses. By a lake is Justice League Dark, also a spinoff of The Shining focused on the Overlook Hotel and an original series focused on a getaway driver in the 70s.

Production agreements have been sasaplanded for the three series, but some of them could still be canceled or not succeed. Although the truth is that if Abrams is behind it is very likely that all will prosper. The director's producer Bad Robot is already behind series like Westworld, Castle Rock and Demimonde and Lovecraft Country for HBO.

In the series Southwest in the '70s work Duster, co-writer of Abrams and LaToya Morgan, of the series The Walking Dead. HBO unveils the series with the synopsis, "The life of a gutsy getaway driver working for a rising criminal union goes from terrible to savage, stupid, and dangerously terrible."

The Overlook series is described as "a horror thriller inspired and centered on the characters in Stephen King's masterpiece, The Shining. Overlook explores the untold stories of American fiction's most famous haunted hotel.

No details on the DC series have been released beyond assuring that it is an ambitious series based on DC characters in the Dark League of Justice universe. There will be more details soon.

This confirms previous rumors that they spoke of stories based on these DC characters that in the past could have had a movie directed by Guillermo del Toro but that now seems that they will debut on the small screen thanks to the production of Abrams. It will certainly be great news for DC veterans who have long been waiting for news on quality adaptations.