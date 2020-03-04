J.J. Abrams will produce a supernatural western entitled 'The Pinkerton'

Share it:

The world of Science fiction It has a new title on its way. From the head of the latest Star Wars film, 'The Rise of Skywalker', J. J. Abrams will come in the near future 'The Pinkerton', a western supernatural in which everything points to ghosts and cowboys They will go hand in hand.

It will be the filmmaker's company, Bad robot, the one in charge of the production of this curious title whose script, according to reports The Hollywood Reporter, will be borne by Daniel Casey – responsible of '10 Cloverfield Lane 'and' Kin ' and that now has underway 'Fast and Furious 9'. No doubt this description of the new project of the mythical filmmaker for Warner Bros. It has us more than intrigued. Although, unfortunately, there are few confirmed information that come to us at the moment. Yes it is rumored that Abrams would be considering the possibility that Julius Avery, director of 'Overlord ', get ahead of the production. But we will keep you informed when more official data arrives.

For now let's talk about the title. The Pinkertons they were an organization of private detectives and security agents created in 1850 and who played fundamental roles in history, because, for example, they were the bodyguards of Lincoln. From this group we have already heard something in movies like '3:10 to Yuma ', 'Bad Girls 'or' American outlaws'. Now we will have to see what is Casey's approach in this western supernatural.