Entertainment

         J.J. Abrams will adapt 'Dark Justice League' for HBO Max in series form

April 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

What a blast. J.J. Abrams just closed a deal to adapt 'Justice League Dark' for HBO Max, the new streaming platform that wants to start its journey making all the noise possible. Let's remember that he already has a long-awaited meeting of the cast of 'Friends' in his hands.

A few months ago, it was rumored that Abrams could adapt this group of superheroes in the form of a series or film through his production company Bad RobotBut the deal to make a series wasn't official until just a few minutes ago.


The 29 best superhero movies of the decade (2010-2019)

Along with Abrams his wife and producer will also work Katie McGrath, unknown for the moment the identity of the rest of those involved in an adaptation that aims to put an end to the curse that seems to haunt the 'League of Dark Justice'.

A cursed project so far

League

Almost six years ago, the possibility of Guillermo del Toro bringing this peculiar group of superheroes to the big screen began to be discussed, but the project deflated. Later Doug Liman entered the scene, but the thing did not finish prospering. Hopefully with the change from film to series no new problems will arise.

READ:  'The Ministry of Time' comes to HBO

Track | Comic book

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.