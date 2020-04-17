         J.J. Abrams will adapt 'Dark Justice League' for HBO Max in series form

Share it:

What a blast. J.J. Abrams just closed a deal to adapt 'Justice League Dark' for HBO Max, the new streaming platform that wants to start its journey making all the noise possible. Let's remember that he already has a long-awaited meeting of the cast of 'Friends' in his hands.

A few months ago, it was rumored that Abrams could adapt this group of superheroes in the form of a series or film through his production company Bad RobotBut the deal to make a series wasn't official until just a few minutes ago.

Along with Abrams his wife and producer will also work Katie McGrath, unknown for the moment the identity of the rest of those involved in an adaptation that aims to put an end to the curse that seems to haunt the 'League of Dark Justice'.

A cursed project so far

Almost six years ago, the possibility of Guillermo del Toro bringing this peculiar group of superheroes to the big screen began to be discussed, but the project deflated. Later Doug Liman entered the scene, but the thing did not finish prospering. Hopefully with the change from film to series no new problems will arise.

