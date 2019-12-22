J.J. Abrams says he's done with the Star Wars saga

Share it:

J.J. Abrams is in full promotion of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The film, released during this weekend, is receiving a flood of criticisms, both positive and negative, and this includes the work of the two directors of this new trilogy.

The end of the galactic saga has also meant the end of Abrams within the film universe of Star wars, or at least this is confirmed by the filmmaker in an interview to Variety:

"It's fun, I think I need to be more present right now, because the truth is that everything will end in an instant. This team and this cast have been the most incredible I've ever met, so I feel very fortunate to have returned. And sad because I will not work with them again. "

When the interviewer asks Abrams about whether he had definitely finished his time in the Star Wars universe, he replied:

"Yes, I think I'm done. Maybe I'll come back. No, I'm done. I'm done. This time I know. I can feel it. I can feel that this is all."

J.J. Abrams refused to lead the Episode VIIIfinally carried out by Rian johnson, although many fans point to that change as the main weakness of this new trilogy.