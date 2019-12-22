J.J. Abrams reveals one of the biggest unknowns of The Rise of Skywalker

Share it:

The premiere of Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker has been one of the most important events in the entertainment world of this year 2019. The closure of the new trilogy has concluded with the work of J.J. Abrams, a director highly acclaimed by the public, although this episode IX is receiving extreme criticism.

One of the key points of the negative reviews is the lack of information about some concepts and the large number of questions that the film raises at the end. For example, the message that Finn wants to give Rey throughout the tape, but never does.

J.J. Abrams has confirmed that what Finn wanted to say to Rey was that is force sensitive. This is stated by the Twitter user @araster, who has had the pleasure of attending a conference about the film after its premiere.

Throughout the trilogy we see clear clues that Finn is a Force user, although during Skywalker's rise this ability has become more evident.

The rise of Skywalker has put an end to the last Star Wars trilogy. The film is being screened in all cinemas since last December 19.