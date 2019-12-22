 J.J. Abrams responds to criticism of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Share it:

The movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" It is being especially controversial, with harsh criticism from fans. In fact, it is the first Star Wars movie of the Disney era that does not receive an A rating in Cinemascore, receiving a B + score.

This Episode IX raised a total of 90 million dollars this Friday in the United States, which includes the 40 million of the previous passes on Thursday night. This is below 104.68 million ‘The last Jedi’ (including 45 million on Thursday), and 119.1 million of ‘The Force Awakens’ (with 57 million on Thursday). For now, continue on the path of 190 million for the weekend. A fact that this afternoon will probably be known with more certainty.

During a new press tour after the premiere of the movie, the director J.J. Abrams has come out in response to all those criticisms, such as a fan's question about what he would say to someone who was not happy with this end of the Skywalker saga:

I would say he is right. People who love him more than anything are also right. We live in a time when everything seems immediately predetermined to indignation … There is a modus operandi: ‘It's exactly how I see it or you are my enemy’. It is crazy that there is a rule that seems to be empty of nuances and compassion, and this is not (a phenomenon) that applies only Star Wars, it is about anything.

The filmmaker also explained that his goal with this film was not to try to please everyone:

They asked me just seven hours ago in another country: ‘How do you please everyone?’ I was in plan … What …? I don't want to say that that is what anyone should try to do anyway, but how would it be done? Especially with Star Wars. We knew from the beginning that whatever decision we made – a design decision, a musical decision, a narrative decision – would please someone and enrage another person. And they are fine.

Abrams expanded to talk about the criticism of Luke that we saw in ‘The last Jedi’, and more after seeing ‘The rise of Skywalker’.

If the scene in ‘The last Jedi’ in which Luke throws the lightsaber over his shoulder followed immediately by Luke saying ‘A Jedi's weapon deserves more respect’ I would think it's crazy. But, one of the many brilliant things that Rian did in ‘The last Jedi’ It's giving Luke a bow. Learn something He got somewhere. So at the end of the movie, he got engaged again with what he rejected at the beginning of the movie. So the idea that even Luke Skywalker can learn something, I think for a child to hear Luke Skywalker say that he was wrong is something beautiful, and I think it is something we could all do with a little.

Finally, the filmmaker has commented that he had a collaboration with Rian Johnson, director of the controversial Episode VIII.

We had conversations with (Rian Johnson) at the beginning. It has been nothing more than collaboration. The perspective that, at least personally, I obtained by moving away from her and seeing what (Rian Johnson) did, strangely gave us opportunities that would never have existed, because, of course, he made decisions that no one else would have made. In a way, it felt like a gift, although of course there were challenges in all directions. Actually it was strangely more useful than not, to have that other energy in history. There was an alchemy for the things he did.

